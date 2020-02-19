|
Patricia J. Nevers, 81
Oxford - Patricia J. (Swicklas) Nevers, 81, of Oxford, formerly of Worcester died unexpectedly on Monday February 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. Her husband, Frank W. Nevers died in 1982.
She leaves a daughter, Lisa McPherson of Oxford with whom she made her home, three granddaughters, Jacqueline and her husband Wes, Meaghan and Jessica, her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie, her former son-in-law Bryce McPherson and several cousins. Patricia was predeceased by a daughter, Tara Nevers and a grandson, Nicholas Leake. She was born in Worcester a daughter of the late John and Helen (Toczko) Swicklas and lived in Worcester until coming to Oxford five years ago.
Mrs. Nevers was a graduate of the High School of Commerce. Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish. Patricia was a loving and giving Mom and Nana and kind to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, especially her great-granddaughter and her many friends..
A calling hour will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in DIRSA - MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, Worcester. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 600 Cambridge St, Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020