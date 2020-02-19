Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at Sacred Heart Church
600 Cambridge St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nevers


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Nevers Obituary
Patricia J. Nevers, 81

Oxford - Patricia J. (Swicklas) Nevers, 81, of Oxford, formerly of Worcester died unexpectedly on Monday February 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. Her husband, Frank W. Nevers died in 1982.

She leaves a daughter, Lisa McPherson of Oxford with whom she made her home, three granddaughters, Jacqueline and her husband Wes, Meaghan and Jessica, her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie, her former son-in-law Bryce McPherson and several cousins. Patricia was predeceased by a daughter, Tara Nevers and a grandson, Nicholas Leake. She was born in Worcester a daughter of the late John and Helen (Toczko) Swicklas and lived in Worcester until coming to Oxford five years ago.

Mrs. Nevers was a graduate of the High School of Commerce. Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish. Patricia was a loving and giving Mom and Nana and kind to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, especially her great-granddaughter and her many friends..

A calling hour will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in DIRSA - MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, Worcester. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 600 Cambridge St, Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -