Patricia (Gallagher) O'Malley, 59Clinton - Patricia (Gallagher) O'Malley passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 37 years, Michael O'Malley, and her devoted son, John O'Malley, who never left her side during her illness, both of Clinton, and her beloved daughter, Megan O'Malley of Bourne. She also leaves her five sisters and their spouses: Lynne McCormack & Francis, Kathleen Chasse & Daniel, all of Sterling, Ellen O'Toole & Timothy, Karen Bavaro & Jay, and Julie Gallagher, all of Clinton; her six nephews for whom she cared with great compassion, love and joy throughout the years: Shane McCormack, Jack, Joseph, and Ryan Bavaro, Timothy O'Toole and Liam Quill.Born and raised in Clinton, Tricia was the daughter of the late John T. and Kathleen (Reardon) Gallagher. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1980, and Becker College, Class of 1982. Following graduation, Tricia worked for many years at Digital Equipment Corporation, then EMCOR Group, and most recently, TJX Corporation in Marlborough, where the management and staff provided tremendous support to her during her illness.Tricia's passion was always her family. Her greatest joy in life was the gift of motherhood. She loved celebrating the holidays with her family, especially Christmas, decorating her home, walking, shopping excursions with her sisters, and participating in the Catholic Mass. Tricia was a life-long member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish. She loved her faith and had a great devotion to the Divine Mercy Chaplet, the Holy Rosary, the Novena to the Miraculous Medal, and prayers for the Holy Souls in Purgatory.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union Street, Clinton. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton. Calling hours will be held privately. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks and the practice of social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patricia O'Malley to St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, CARE Food Pantry, 249 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510, or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online condolences may be placed at