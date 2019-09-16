Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia O'Neill


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia O'Neill Obituary
Patricia A. O'Neill, 63

Douglas - Patricia A. "Trish" (Pomposelli) O'Neill, 63, died Saturday, September 7, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She leaves her son Timothy O'Neill and his wife, Ani, of Douglas; 3 brothers, Stephen Pomposelli, of Douglas, Frederick Pomposelli, in CA and Anthony Pomposelli and his wife, Judith, in Ohio; two granddaughters, Amber and Aria and 2 nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Christopher.

The daughter of the late Federico and Ann ( Brennan) Pomposelli, Trish was born July 2, 1956 in Whitinsville. She grew up in Uxbridge, graduating in 1974 from Uxbridge High School and studied Art at Cape Cod Community College. Trish enjoyed knitting hats, crafts and reading non-fiction. She had a fondness for elephants and was a talented pastel artist. She absolutely loved being with her granddaughters who brought her tremendous joy. Trish was much loved by her friends and family.

The family is honoring Trish's wish to have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now