|
|
Patricia A. O'Neill, 63
Douglas - Patricia A. "Trish" (Pomposelli) O'Neill, 63, died Saturday, September 7, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She leaves her son Timothy O'Neill and his wife, Ani, of Douglas; 3 brothers, Stephen Pomposelli, of Douglas, Frederick Pomposelli, in CA and Anthony Pomposelli and his wife, Judith, in Ohio; two granddaughters, Amber and Aria and 2 nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Christopher.
The daughter of the late Federico and Ann ( Brennan) Pomposelli, Trish was born July 2, 1956 in Whitinsville. She grew up in Uxbridge, graduating in 1974 from Uxbridge High School and studied Art at Cape Cod Community College. Trish enjoyed knitting hats, crafts and reading non-fiction. She had a fondness for elephants and was a talented pastel artist. She absolutely loved being with her granddaughters who brought her tremendous joy. Trish was much loved by her friends and family.
The family is honoring Trish's wish to have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019