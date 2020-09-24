Patricia Pawlina

Patricia S. Pawlina, 73Worcester - Patricia S. Pawlina, 73, of Worcester, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Thursday September 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.Patricia is survived by her daughter, Rachel B. Pawlina of North Oxford and her brother, Alexander Pawlina of Oxford. Patricia was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Alexander W. and Olga (Hryniok) Pawlina and has lived here all of her life.Ms. Pawlina graduated from Assumption College with her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked several years for Christopher House before retiring. Previously, Patricia was a Registered Nurse at the former Worcester City Hospital.Patricia enjoyed gardening, spending time at her summer home on the Cape and she cared very much for her dogs.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester, MA., 01606. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL SERVICE, 33 Ward St., has care of the service arrangements.www,worcesterfuneral.com