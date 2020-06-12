Patricia B. Peterson, 88Princeton - Patricia B.Peterson passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at home following a period of declining health. She leaves her husband of 66 years John W. Peterson, three children, Jack of Worcester, Alan and his wife Lori of Reading and Sandra of Grafton and five grandchildren Emma, Noah, Celia, Nicole and Gabrielle.Pat was born in New Britain, Connecticut. She graduated from what is now Central Connecticut State University with a degree in education and was married the same year 1953. Marriage at age 21 has the advantage of flexibility to adapt to new circumstances. She would have to use this flexibility to move into new housing 9 times in the next 10 years while bearing three children in different locations Germany, Pennsylvania and Worcester. Similarly, that flexibility allowed her to take up sports -skiing, tennis and golf while her husband ventured into new territory of museum visits, art appreciation and photography -carrying Pat's equipment. Her photo skills gained at the Worcester Craft Center were put to good use in annual travels both in the US west and around the world from Europe, Asia and Africa.Pat's educational training was very useful as she worked and volunteered as a tutor for primary school aged children with reading disabilities both at Bancroft School and in Princeton. Following her students careers a great joy was that all were later accepted into college. Pat volunteered for more than 18 years as a docent at the Worcester Art Museum giving tours to both adults and school aged children. With this broad knowledge of the Worcester collection Pat could make visits to the Boston MFA an interesting experience for her family visits.The family thanks the Home Health Care providers who helped Pat over the last few years and especially Alisha Doty for her energetic and thoughtful caring.Services for Pat will be held on Friday June 19 at 11 AM in the First Congregational Church Mountain Road in Princeton. Seating at the Church will be limited to 80 and masks are required due to the virus pandemic. Interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton following the service.To place an online message of condolence, please visit