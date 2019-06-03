|
Patricia Pousland, 68
STURBRIDGE - Patricia Anne (Wood) Pousland, 68, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, passed away on May 28, 2019, with her family by her side.
Patricia was born to William F. and Victoria (Kulbabinsky) Wood, in Worcester. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1969. Patricia married Kenneth L. Pousland Sr., and they resided in East Falmouth, MA for several years before relocating to Sturbridge in 1984. They had recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother William S. Wood. Patricia is survived by her daughter; Jennifer Moberg and husband, Scott of Charlton, as well as has her husband's children whom she loved very much; Kenneth L. Pousland Jr. and wife, Debra of Millbury, and Michael Pousland and wife, Amy of Sterling. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Julia Moberg of Charlton, Jordan Moberg of Charlton and in addition; Ashley Khalife and husband Tony of Millbury, Lindsey Morris and husband Chris of Whitinsville and Chelsey Pousland of Wakefield, Abigail Pousland of Sterling, Kaelin Pousland of Sterling, and 1 great grandchild, Joelle Khalife of Millbury. Patricia also leaves her sister; Eleanor Provencal and husband, Louis of Jefferson, as well as 2 nephews, several cousins and her beloved dog, Zoe.
Patricia was a talented artist, enjoyed listening to music, had an incredible sense of humor and made people laugh. She enjoyed vacationing at Moody Beach in Maine throughout her younger years. She loved spending time with her family and friends and gardening. Patricia had worked for many years in Accounting and Banking prior to retiring in 2006.
The family would like to thank the Emergency Unit and Intensive Care Unit at UMASS Memorial Hospital, University Campus for all of their care and support, having gone above and beyond expectations.
Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday June 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park. Please visit Patricia's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019