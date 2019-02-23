|
|
Patricia A. Powers, 85
Southbridge - Patricia A. (Powers) Powers, 85, of Westwood Pkwy, passed away in her home on Thursday, Feb. 21st, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 63 years, James W. Powers; her son, Thomas J. Powers and his wife Pamela of Southbridge; her two daughters, Sheila Powers of Southbridge and Maura Power and her husband T.J. of Southbridge; her brother, F. William Powers, Jr. of Green Valley, AZ; her six grandchildren, Jessica Powers, Jonathan Ferron, Sean Powers, Timothy Power, Cory Powers and Michael Power; her four great grandchildren, Maeleanna, Scarlett, Silas and Jaxon; and nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her two sisters, Judy E. Voloka and Linda G. Wadsworth. She was born in Webster the daughter of F. William and Mildred I. (McPherson) Powers.
Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved children and enjoyed caring for her children and helped to care for other's children as well. She also loved her dogs. Before raising her family she worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge. Pat was a longtime active member of St. Mary's Parish, now St. John Paul II Parish, in Southbridge. She volunteered for many various parish programs and service committees, including the Renew program and teaching CCD.
The family would like to thank the staff from Central MA Hospice for all of the care and compassion they gave to Pat. They would also like to thank all of the family, friends and neighbors for the help and kindness given to Pat throughout her illness.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John Paul II Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019