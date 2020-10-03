1/
Patricia Redmond
1957 - 2020
Patricia A. Redmond, 63

Worcester - Patricia A. Redmond, 63, of Worcester passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

She leaves two children, Derek Redmond and his wife, Leeann of Dudley and Kaylan Redmond of Oxford; two grandchildren, Derek and Sarah; four brothers, George "Spike" Redmond and his wife Elaine of Florida, Clarence "Butch" and his wife, Linda of Charlton, Timothy and his wife Dawn of Worcester and Daniel Redmond of Worcester and nieces and nephews. Her brother, Robert Redmond passed away in 2013. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Clarence and Bernice (St. George) Redmond and graduated from South High School.

Patricia worked at Town and Country Cleaner, before retiring.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in Saint John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at. www.alz.org. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
