Grafton - Patricia (Ryerson) Ruby, 79, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge. Her husband Richard G. Ruby passed away in 2014. She leaves her daughter Denise L'Esperance and her husband Philippe, son Richard G. Ruby, Jr., grandchildren Richard G. Ruby, III, Samantha C. Ruby, Aaron C. L'Esperance, Elizabeth A. L'Esperance, Philippe R. L'Esperance, Jr. and Grace I. Ruby. She also leaves her siblings Gregory Ryerson and Rebecca Collette and her husband Robert Jr. and was predeceased by her brother Allen Ryerson and infant sister Judy. Pat was born February 14, 1941 in Worcester, daughter of the late Barbara (Allen) and Kenneth Ryerson and she was a lifelong resident of Grafton. After suffering a stroke in her early 30's with a young family at home she took on her rehabilitation with great strength and perseverance. She worked for many years as a hairdresser and she sold her own homemade crafts and ornaments. Away from work she tended to her perennials and vegetable garden, was always proud to have her home at the center of family gatherings and holidays. Pat was also welcoming to stray dogs among the other pets in her home. She treasured time with her husband Richard in Florida where they lived for several years early in retirement and always looked forward to summers at Gateway Marina in Yarmouth on Cape Cod. Pat found solace in her faith, was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Church in North Grafton where she sang in the choir, and later at St. Philip's Church in Grafton as well. She shared her many gifts with others; she was a founding member of the Worcester Stroke Club funded by the Easter Seals Society and spent time teaching art, a talent of hers, to other victims of a stroke as a part of their rehabilitation. She'll be dearly missed by her family and a close knit circle of friends on Zgonis Drive in South Grafton where she lived. All are welcome to gather with Pat's family and friends Wednesday March 11th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday March 12th at 11:00am at St. Philip's Church on West Street in Grafton. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. Please honor Pat in lieu of flowers with donations to The Friends of Grafton Elders FOGE PO Box 186 Grafton, MA 01519. A Book of Memories to share a special message is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
