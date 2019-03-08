|
Patricia V. Ryan, 85
Sutton - Patricia V. (Collins) Ryan, died Thursday, March 7. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Ryan, who died in 1996. She leaves her daughter, Patricia B. Ryan, of Sutton; 4 sons; Anthony J. Ryan, of Sutton, John M. Ryan and his wife, Bonnie, of Pomfret, CT, Thomas J. Ryan and his wife, Wendy, of Sturbridge, and Timothy J. Ryan and his wife, Kathleen of Sutton; a sister-in-law Joan Keane, in FL; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Tom, Joe, John, Helen, Marie, Gert and Irene.
Mrs. Ryan was born March 17, 1933 in Groton, CT, a daughter of John T. and Mary A. (Coady) Collins. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School. She worked as a bank teller before marrying her husband in 1952; then stayed home for many years to raise her family before returning to work. She retired in the late 1990's from the UMASS Medical Center where she worked as an Emergency Room clerk for over 20 years.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing her numbers. She was a woman of great faith whose door was open day or night to anyone who needed anything. She was a good hearted person who saw the good in every one.
Mrs. Ryan's Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 13, at 10AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in New Howard Cemetery, Armsby Rd, Sutton. Calling Hours, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville are Tuesday, March 12, 5-7PM. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019