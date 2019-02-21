|
Patricia A. (Bateman) Sabean
WORCESTER - Patricia A. (Bateman) Sabean, formerly of Worcester, MA, died on Tuesday February 19, 2019. 'Pat' was born November 4, 1928 in Birmingham, England to the late Stanley and Elsie (Hood) Bateman. She emigrated to the United States in 1950 to marry her late husband Donald W. Sabean, Jr.
Pat lived for all 39 years of her married life in southeastern MA before moving to the Worcester area in 1990 after being widowed. Declining health brought her to central CT in recent months. She was a life-long member of the Christadelphian church, first in Coventry, England, then later in Boston, MA and Worcester, MA. She grew up during WWII in Coventry, England and had many wartime stories of living through German bombing raids in her city. She was a home-maker while her three children were growing up. Once her children were grown she worked as a bookkeeper for a CPA. Later in life she turned to home-made crafting of decoupage plates.
Pat is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Duncan and Diane Sabean of East Hampton, CT; a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Barry Cortis of Winchester, TN; and a son-in-law, Thomas Robideau of East Falmouth, MA. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Jennifer Robideau. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be observed at 11:00 am on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Worcester Christadelphian Ecclesial Hall, 218 Greenwood St, Worcester, MA 01607. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main Street, Portland, CT is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Eastern Christadelphian Bible School, c/o Cindy Sullivan, 84 Smoke Hill Ridge, Marshfield, MA 02050.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019