Patricia Sadowsky


1942 - 2020
Patricia Sadowsky Obituary
Patricia A. Sadowsky

Dudley - 1942 – 2020

Ms. Patricia A. Sadowsky, 77, of Mason Rd. passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at UMass Hospital, University Campus. She was born on Sunday, August 9, 1942 in Mechanicsville, CT to the late Clarence and Claire (Demers) Pottie. Patricia is survived by her son, James Aaron Sadowsky; daughter-in-law, Wendy Sadowsky and her grandson, James Nicholas Sadowsky all of North Oxford, MA. Patricia resided with her cousin Gloria Dubeau in Thompson, CT for many years.

Pat attended St. Joseph's grammar and high school in North Grosvenordale, CT. She was a graduate of the class of 1960. After graduation she attended Elizabeth Ollis Beauty Academy in Worcester, MA. She then worked for her friend Barbara Cournoyer at Barb's House of Styling in Webster, MA. She was also involved in her ex-husband's family business at Indian Ranch and Pineview farms for many years. Other places of employment were as the bake shop manager for the Public House in Sturbridge, MA, Gentex Optics, Dudley, MA, and O.F.S. (Lucent Technologies) in Sturbridge, MA.

Pat enjoyed computer games and spending time with her many friends from all over the U.S. and abroad. She also enjoyed the ocean, Red Sox baseball and card games with her friends and family. She would like to thank all of her wonderful friends and family for making her life comfortable and fun right to the end. "Love you all."

Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, Inc. P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515 or to the SPCA of CT, a no kill shelter in Monroe, CT.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patricia's family at 9:00 am on Saturday January 25, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main Street, N. Grosvenordale, CT followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St. N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020
