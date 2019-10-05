|
|
Patricia H. Serra
Pinellas Park - Patricia H. Serra, 81, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 to be with our Great Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia Helen Serra married to the love of her life Richard Donald Serra Sr. for 63 years. Patricia is beloved daughter of late Alphonso and Helen Travers, and niece of Virginia (Aunt Ginny) Tomaszewski and brother John Travers. Leaving her heart broken daughters Carolann and Susan Rowland and sons Richard Jr., and John Joseph. Other like sons and daughters to include Glenn, Scott, Jacque, and Luci. Forever beloved and missed, Grammy to Sherry, Richard, Derick, Sarah, Richard III, Nicole, Amaro, Adriana, Kalei and Great Grammy to almost eight little ones. She leaves behind beloved sisters Mary, Julia and Magdalene. Also left behind many sisters and brothers in law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Life long childhood friends include Joanne and Ronnie, Betty and Donald, Marcia and Rene, Peggy and Paul (Serra), Betty Henry, and many other friends who crossed her life and will remember her kind and beautiful heart.
We will always love and forever miss you.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9-10am at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Funeral Mass will follow at 11am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinellas Park, FL.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019