WORCESTER - Patricia Ann Shea, proudly born and raised in Worcester MA, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 in her home. Born February 13, 1950 to William and Frances Campbell of Worcester, she married her beloved husband, John Michael Shea on February 22, 1981 who preceded her in death in 1988.



Patty was a 1972 graduate of Worcester State College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She loved working with children and teaching gave her a tremendous amount of joy. For almost 30 years she dedicated her professional life to educating the students of Webster Middle School in Webster, MA. Later in her career she transitioned to Doherty High School and taught for seven more years. And finally at East Middle School in Worcester she served as a substitute teacher for six years prior to retiring.



She is survived by her devoted sister, Margaret Campbell and preceded in death by her brother William Campbell Jr., both of Worcester. Known as "Aunt Patea" she was loved by her five nieces; Meghan, Kristen, Amelia, Emily, Amanda, her two nephews; Michael and Brian. She also loved her precious three great-nieces and seven great-nephews. She is also survived by her loving brother-in-law, Timothy Shea and his children Kellianne, Michael, Kaitlin, Kolleen and Kayla.



Patricia enjoyed socializing with friends and family, dancing and Irish traditions, especially St. Patrick's Day at O'Connor's Restaurant. She cherished her Irish heritage and shared it with great pride.



Please join her family in celebrating her life, Saturday September 5, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester for visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation: In honor of Patricia Shea, 8830 Cameron Street #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.





