Patricia Ann Sheehan, 80
Swannanoa, NC - Patricia A. Sheehan, formerly of Worcester, peacefully passed away with her children by her side October 8, 2019. She was born in Green Island, NY and lived many years in MA, CA, CO and NC. Patricia is survived by four children Vicki Maurer; Vincent Iacocca; Valarie Lefavour and Joseph Iacocca Jr. Patricia was predeceased by her eldest son, Ricki Iacocca. She had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Pat loved music; her favorites being Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams and Tom Jones. She celebrated everything Irish and we hope a Bailey's Irish Cream is waiting for her over the rainbow. Expressions of sympathy for Patricia can be made to: The Names Project Foundation in memory of Ricki D. Iacocca at: www.aidsquilt.org/donate or www.hospicecarenetwork.org/donate-now/
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020