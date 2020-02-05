Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sheehan


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sheehan Obituary
Patricia Ann Sheehan, 80

Swannanoa, NC - Patricia A. Sheehan, formerly of Worcester, peacefully passed away with her children by her side October 8, 2019. She was born in Green Island, NY and lived many years in MA, CA, CO and NC. Patricia is survived by four children Vicki Maurer; Vincent Iacocca; Valarie Lefavour and Joseph Iacocca Jr. Patricia was predeceased by her eldest son, Ricki Iacocca. She had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Pat loved music; her favorites being Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams and Tom Jones. She celebrated everything Irish and we hope a Bailey's Irish Cream is waiting for her over the rainbow. Expressions of sympathy for Patricia can be made to: The Names Project Foundation in memory of Ricki D. Iacocca at: www.aidsquilt.org/donate or www.hospicecarenetwork.org/donate-now/
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -