Patricia M. St. Amand
WORCESTER - Patricia M. (Leufstedt) St. Amand, 76, of Worcester died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was the wife of Edmond St. Amand with who she shared six wonderful years of marriage.
Born, raised and educated in Worcester, Patricia was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Mary F. (McNamara) Leufstedt, graduating from Worcester South High School and later attended Worcester State University.
In addition to her husband Edmond, she is survived by her sons John T. Fournier and his wife Wendy of Leominster, Sean M. Fournier and his wife Nikki of Templeton; brother David G. Leufstedt and his wife Michelle of Florida, and her cousin Eileen Korpi, who was like a sister to her; grandchildren Robinson, Hayley, Ashley; great granddaughter Nevaeh; sister-in-law Diane Leufstedt and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Richard E. Leufstedt.
Spending nearly all of her life in Worcester, Patricia, soon after graduating from high school, entered the workforce. She was very busy learning as much as she could about the finances of a business and truly enjoyed those years, retiring from the College of the Holy Cross. In spite of a busy career, Patricia remained committed raising her sons and tending to their needs. She enjoyed providing a home for them to be proud of and always made certain that they were not in need for anything. She enjoyed preparing food for them and always kept an open-door policy, making sure her sons' friends always felt welcomed into their home. Time spent with her family were the most special to her. She enjoyed having them home over the holidays, treasuring times where they shared about their day and interests.
As her family grew up and moved from home, she was blessed again with three wonderful grandchildren and later a great granddaughter, all of which she was so proud. As the years went on, she loved her cruises with Ed, long weekends in Maine and Rhode Island, and spending special times with Robbie and Hayley.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patricia's family on Monday, April 15, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn with a burial following at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers donation in Patricia's memory may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, where she had rescued many pets in the past. To leave a message of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019