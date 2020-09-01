Patricia Starosta

Patricia E. Starosta, 80Webster - Patricia E. (Landry) Starosta, 80, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the presence of her family.She leaves her husband of 58 years, Clemence A. "Clem" Starosta; 4 daughters, Michelle C. Fasshauer and her husband Michael of Thompson, CT, Theresa E. Haggerty and her husband Kyle of Charlton, Jean M. Kirby and her husband Timothy of Oxford, and Joanne B. Grzembski and her husband Edward of Webster; 10 grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Rebecca, Thomas, Elizabeth, Andrew, Patrick, Sean, Anthony and Allison; 2 great-granddaughters, Kamryn and Ellieana; a brother, Richard Landry, Sr. of Claremont, NH; a nephew, Richard Landry, Jr.; and cousins.She was born on August 7, 1940 in Claremont, NH, the younger child of Oscar J. and Alberta I. (McCullough) Landry, and graduated from Stevens High School in 1958, where she had been a member of the swim team. She completed studies at Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and graduated as a registered nurse.Mrs. Starosta worked in all facets of nursing at Hubbard Regional Hospital in Webster for 44 years before retiring in 2005. She was employed as an EMT for the Webster Ambulance Squad and the school nurse at Nichols College in Dudley for many years. She was a CPR and First Aid Instructor for the American Red Cross.She was a communicant of St. Joseph Basilica and a member and committee chairman for the St. Joseph Polish Women's Club. When her daughters were growing up, she was a girl scout leader for Troop 494. She also belonged to the PAV Auxiliary.Her funeral will be held Friday, September 4, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 AM Friday in the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in her name may be made to either St. Joseph Elementary School, 47 Whitcomb Street, or to the Webster Ambulance Squad, 67 Thompson Road, both in Webster, MA 01570.