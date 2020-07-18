1/
Patricia Stirling
Patricia A. Stirling, 87

Holden/Shrewsbury - Patricia A. (Engers) Stirling, 87, formally of Shrewsbury passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Patricia was born in Newark, NJ and was the daughter of Charles and Stepanie Nowinski Engers and lived 10 yrs in Brimfield and 30 yrs in Shrewsbury until moving to Holden in 2011. Her husband of 37 years Alexander Stirling died in 2010.

She will be loving remembered and missed by her three sons; James E. Donlevy, Jr. and his wife Helena of Holden, Daniel Stirling and his wife, Jeannie of Marlborough, Dana Stirling of Grafton; two daughters, Denise Fradsham and her husband James of Spencer and Kathleen Patenaude of California; four grandchildren, Tyrone, Brian, and Robbie Patenaude and Kimberly Smiley and two great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by a son David Stirling, a brother Daniel Engers and three sisters, Amelia Hall, Wanda Buro, and Stella Cerankowski.

She worked many years for Big Y supermarkets in both Shrewsbury and Palmer. Patricia enjoyed boating, playing bingo, going to the casino and traveling with her husband.

A graveside service will be held privately at Grove Cemetery in Holden. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
