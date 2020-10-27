Patricia A. (Mahota) Tonken, 67
Webster - Patricia A. (Mahota) Tonken, 67, of Vine Street, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Lanessa Extended Care in Webster. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Steven C. Tonken of Webster; her son, Jason M. Kaczynski and his wife Rachel of Connecticut; her granddaughter, Isabella Rose; her step-daughter, Michelle M. Tonken of Webster; her brother, Kenneth Mahota of Florida; two sisters, Nancy Mahota of Florida and Joanne Cyr of California; her sisters-in-law, Julie Sharett of New York and Nancy Heasley of Maryland; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Mahota Jr. who died in 2003. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Herbert and Janet (Cunningham) Mahota, and lived in Oxford before moving to Webster in 1978. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1970.
Mrs. Tonken worked at Hanover Insurance Group (formerly Allmerica Financial) in Worcester for 32 years, retiring in 2004. She loved camping and was a member of the Quinebagoes and Connecticut Nutmeg Winnies. She was recognized for her Creative Memories scrapbooking and had a great love of music and dancing. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, with a million-dollar smile.
A funeral service followed by burial at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com