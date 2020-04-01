|
Patricia M. Turgeon, 71
WHITINSVILLE/NORTH BROOKFIELD - Patricia M. (Audette) Turgeon, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born and raised in Whitinsville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Virginia (Kearns) Audette.
Patricia studied cosmetology and graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School. She was a hairdresser for many years at the Pink Poodle and Bluebird Hair Salon. Later in life, she was the office manager at Hendricks Auto Body, retiring in 2014. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitinsville. In her spare time, she enjoyed country music, gardening, reading, playing pitch with friends, and, most of all, spending time with her granddaughters and grand dogs.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son, James Turgeon and his wife, Kristi, of Paxton; her two daughters, Michelle Bombard and her husband, Scott of North Brookfield and Amanda Aylsworth of Providence, RI; three granddaughters, Jordan, Sarah, and Jamie Turgeon, all of Paxton; a sister, Ginger McKenzie and her husband Donald of Worcester; a brother Alan Audette; a niece, Sherry Jakubiak and her family of Holden, and two nephews, Jason McKenzie and his family of Richboro, PA, and Scott Audette. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother David Audette.
Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the at or P.O Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090- 6011, or by calling 1-800-272-3900. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020