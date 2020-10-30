Patricia A. White, 78



EAST BROOKFIELD - Patricia A. White, 78 years young, resided at Prospect St. in East Brookfield, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Lake Ave Worcester, after a long battle with heart disease.



Pat leaves behind a beloved husband of 60 years Richard White; 3 children Sharon Whitcomb and her two sons Colby and Kyle; Kimberlee and her 2 sons David and Zackar; her son David and his wife Amy and their two daughters Rachel and Hannaha, and 6 great grandchildren. Pat was the oldest of a family of six, only two siblings, Carol Igoe and Lorraine McMaster remaining.



Pat loved to travel, adored the sun and the beach, and spent many years sailing with her partner Richard. Pat enjoyed making plans for future vacations and spending time with friends and family. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-3pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.





