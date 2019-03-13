|
|
Patricia Willand (Adams)
Greenfield - Patricia passed away peacefully in her home on March 10th 2019. She leaves her husband, of 47 years, Robert L. Willand. She also leaves her two children, Erick Willand and his wife Allison of Shrewsbury MA, and her daughter Michelle Paszkowski and her husband Mark of Worcester MA. She leaves six grandchildren, Haley Fletcher and her boyfriend Sean Lemire of Charlton MA, Colton Paszkowski of Millbury MA, Nathan and Chase Paszkowski of Worcester MA, and Danny and Alex Mooney-Willand of Shrewsbury MA. She also leaves three brothers, George Adams and his wife Betty of Florida, Paul Adams and his wife Peg of Connecticut, and Allen Adams and his wife Carolyn of Michigan, as well as countless nieces and nephews and cousins and her best friend of 64 years, Diane Cooke of Paxton MA and Margo and Jack Gorczynski, friends since childhood, of Dudley MA.
Patricia graduated from South High in Worcester MA in 1968. Her and Robert were married in 1971. As she raised her children, she became lovingly known as mum to many of her children's friends who needed an ear. She loved her family more than anything in the world.
Per her wishes there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday April 20th at the home of her brother in law, at 18 Sanfred Rd. in Leicester MA, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019