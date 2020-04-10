|
Patricia J. Wilson, 62
Clinton - Patricia J. Wilson, 62, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in River Terrace Healthcare, Lancaster, after a long illness.
She leaves her sisters, Deborah A. Vazquez, and her husband, Carlos, and Diane M. Hisman, all of Clinton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Donna M. (Morin) Wilson, who died in 1974, and Woodrow B. Wilson, who died in 2010, and her sister, Linda M. Enman, who died in 2000.
Patti was born and raised in Clinton, and was a life-long resident. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1977.
For several years, she worked as an Assembler at the former Van Brode Plastics, Clinton. Later, she was employed at Kelly Co., and Injectronics Co., Clinton.
She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and the Clinton Handicap Commission. A voracious reader, Patti also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing cards and board games, and doing arts and crafts, especially making latch-hook rugs.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200
Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Patti, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020