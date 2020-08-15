Patrick S. Brocuglio, 67Sterling - Patrick S. Brocuglio, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020.He leaves the love of his life and best friend, Cindy L. Brown; his mother, Ruth G. (Bailey) Brocuglio; four brothers, Thomas, Michael, Wayne and Kelly Brocuglio; two daughters, a son; several grand and great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Besides his father, Pasquale S. Brocuglio, Pat is predeceased by a daughter, two brothers and a sister.Pat was a U.S. Army veteran and honorably served his country in Vietnam as a Medic. He was a machinist most of his working career.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, August 20, at Miles - Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.