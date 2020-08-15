1/1
Patrick Brocuglio
1952 - 2020
Patrick S. Brocuglio, 67

Sterling - Patrick S. Brocuglio, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He leaves the love of his life and best friend, Cindy L. Brown; his mother, Ruth G. (Bailey) Brocuglio; four brothers, Thomas, Michael, Wayne and Kelly Brocuglio; two daughters, a son; several grand and great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Besides his father, Pasquale S. Brocuglio, Pat is predeceased by a daughter, two brothers and a sister.

Pat was a U.S. Army veteran and honorably served his country in Vietnam as a Medic. He was a machinist most of his working career.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, August 20, at Miles - Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
