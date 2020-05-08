|
|
Patrick "Pat" F. Desjourdy, 98
Uxbridge - Patrick "Pat" F. Desjourdy, 98, passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Westborough. He was the husband of Lillian (Wouczuk) Desjourdy who died in 2006.
A resident of Uxbridge since 1927, he was the son of the late Edward Osias and Delia (Blaine) Desjourdy and attended Uxbridge High School.
Pat was a chef and was the owner of the former Pat's Diner, Pat's Catering Service and Patrick's Function Hall for 45 years, retiring in 1996. He had served as a former Selectman in the Town of Uxbridge, was a former member of the Uxbridge Zoning Board of Appeals and had served on the Board of Directors of Tri-River Health Center in Uxbridge.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church and former member of the Sutton Golden Ages.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy LeBlanc and her late husband Raymond "Butch" LeBlanc of Uxbridge, Sandra Southwick and her husband Donald of Leverett; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Arrangements made by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020