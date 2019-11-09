Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Auburn, MA
View Map
Patrick J. Flynn, 78

AUBURN - Patrick J. Flynn, 78, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Auburn. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
