Patrick A. Grady, 67LEOMINSTER/CLINTON - Patrick A. Grady, 67, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.Pat's funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home and church. For the full obituary, please visit