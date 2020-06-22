Patrick A. Grady, 67
LEOMINSTER/CLINTON - Patrick A. Grady, 67, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Pat's funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home and church. For the full obituary, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.