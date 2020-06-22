Patrick Grady
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Grady, 67

LEOMINSTER/CLINTON - Patrick A. Grady, 67, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Pat's funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home and church. For the full obituary, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved