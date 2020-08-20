Patrick W. Madden, 74Spencer - Patrick W. Madden, 74, of Spencer, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence. His loving wife of forty-one years, Lisa E. (Bullens) Madden, predeceased her in February of 2018.Patrick is survived by his son and four daughters, Domenico P. Madden of Spencer, Antoinette M. Madden of Spencer, Angela L. Madden of Rhode Island, Susan L. Madden of Spencer, and Brittany E. Madden of Rhode Island; two brothers, Dennis Madden of Massachusetts and Michael Madden of Alaska; a sister, Carol Madden of Worcester; five grandchildren, including Darion Madden of Spencer, who he and his wife raised as their son; nieces and nephews.Patrick and Lisa had a newspaper delivery network of over 400 customers; they delivered the Worcester Telegram daily for many years, before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed classic cars and in his spare time, baking for his family and friends.Funeral Services will be held privately. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, in care of VNA Care, Fund Development Office 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at