1/1
Patrick Madden
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick W. Madden, 74

Spencer - Patrick W. Madden, 74, of Spencer, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence. His loving wife of forty-one years, Lisa E. (Bullens) Madden, predeceased her in February of 2018.

Patrick is survived by his son and four daughters, Domenico P. Madden of Spencer, Antoinette M. Madden of Spencer, Angela L. Madden of Rhode Island, Susan L. Madden of Spencer, and Brittany E. Madden of Rhode Island; two brothers, Dennis Madden of Massachusetts and Michael Madden of Alaska; a sister, Carol Madden of Worcester; five grandchildren, including Darion Madden of Spencer, who he and his wife raised as their son; nieces and nephews.

Patrick and Lisa had a newspaper delivery network of over 400 customers; they delivered the Worcester Telegram daily for many years, before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed classic cars and in his spare time, baking for his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held privately. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, in care of VNA Care, Fund Development Office 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Rock the heavens grampa
Chrissy Davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved