Patrick J. "Paddy" Mawn, Sr., 79
Whitinsville - Patrick J. "Paddy" Mawn, Sr., 79, died Friday, January 31, at Saint Vincent Hospital with family by his side. He leaves two sons, Sean M. Mawn and his wife Holly, of Northbridge, Danny B. Mawn and his wife Stephanie, of Whitinsville; a daughter Erin Mawn and her fiancé Sean Madore, of Webster; 6 siblings: Peggy, Charlie, Jimmy, Mae, Ita and Vinny; 10 grandchildren: Chloe, Megan and her fiancé Brian, Wesley, Patrick, Calvin, Morgan, Molly, Mason, Kathleen and Sean; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Wynn) Mawn in 1994, son Patrick in 2018, and infant son Kevin.
A son of Michael and Rose Ann Mawn, he was born in Glenfarne, County Leitrim Ireland, November 26, 1940 and came to Boston in 1959. After he and Kathleen married, they lived in Burlington, then moved to Whitinsville with their family, in 1981. For 32 years, he worked as a field service technician at Air Products and Chemicals in Marlborough. Paddy enjoyed going to local Irish clubs and was a lunch regular at Herbie's in Worcester. He was a member of the Leitrim Society of Boston and Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville. He was very handy and could fix anything. He maintained a life long interest in farming, raising cows, chickens and sheep over the years.
Calling Hours at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, are Tuesday, February 4, from 5-8PM. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 5, at 11AM, in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NAC Food Pantry, PO Box 60, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020