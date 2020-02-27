|
Patrick M. O'Toole, 81
Shrewsbury - Patrick Michael O'Toole, 81, of Shrewsbury, died February 23rd at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester after battling a long illness.
Patrick was born in Clinton MA to Bertha and George O'Toole. He was pre-deceased by both his mother and father and a brother-in-law Donald Joyce. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years Cathi O'Toole of Shrewsbury, his daughters Erin O'Toole of Worcester, Colleen O'Toole of Fitchburg and her husband David Leroy and his stepdaughter Bonnalee Finlay of Dudley and her husband Chad Finlay. He leaves three grandchildren Shane Leroy, Skylar and Fox Finlay. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Joyce of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews.
Patrick was well known in Clinton for being a talented basketball player in his youth and was captain of his high school basketball team. Pat served in the Air Force for four years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He later attended and received a bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester. Pat worked for Marvin Richmond Photography in Worcester for many years before purchasing the processing lab and becoming co-owner of Photographer's Color Service on Harvard Street in Worcester. He loved working with the staff and the numerous talented photographers in the Worcester area during his time at PCS.
Pat enjoyed playing basketball and he especially liked his trips to the casino's and the dog tracks where he would wager on "the puppies". He loved to vacation in Jamaica with his wife and had many memorable vacations with family and friends in Hampton Beach which we would affectionately call "Camp O'Toole".
He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew Pat. Upon his request there will be no services. If you would like, in memory of Patrick please consider a donation in his name to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove Street, Worcester MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020