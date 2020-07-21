1/1
Patrick Sullivan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Sullivan, 80

AUBURN - Patrick Sullivan, 80, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara M. (Garney) Sullivan; his children, Kathleen O'Sullivan and partner Thomas Sullivan, of Auburn, Timothy O'Sullivan and wife Michelle, of Woodstock, CT, Brian O'Sullivan of Auburn; five grandchildren, Sean Garceau and wife Jessica, of Leominster, Ashley Garceau, of Hopkinton, Ryan Garceau, of Putnam, Ian and Evan O'Sullivan, of Woodstock, CT; two great-grandchildren, Max and Madison Garceau; nine siblings in both the United States and Ireland; and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland.

Born and raised in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, one of fourteen children born to the late Edmond and Sarah (Walsh) Sullivan. Patrick was educated in Ireland, prior to emigrating to the U.S. at 18 – he was so proud of his Irish heritage, as well as his American citizenship.

In 1972, Patrick co-founded the Tipperary Pub in Worcester with his brother Eddy Sullivan, affectionately named after their homeland.

He dedicated over thirty-five years of his career to the Heald Machine Company, where he worked as a painter.

Patrick was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Worcester and the Knights of Columbus in Auburn. He was also a man of deep faith, being an usher/collector and communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn for many years.

He loved tending to and caring for his tomato plants, watching Notre Dame and going to Holy Cross Football games, and, most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate).

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Sullivan's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA – social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved