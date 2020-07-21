Patrick Sullivan, 80
AUBURN - Patrick Sullivan, 80, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Patrick leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara M. (Garney) Sullivan; his children, Kathleen O'Sullivan and partner Thomas Sullivan, of Auburn, Timothy O'Sullivan and wife Michelle, of Woodstock, CT, Brian O'Sullivan of Auburn; five grandchildren, Sean Garceau and wife Jessica, of Leominster, Ashley Garceau, of Hopkinton, Ryan Garceau, of Putnam, Ian and Evan O'Sullivan, of Woodstock, CT; two great-grandchildren, Max and Madison Garceau; nine siblings in both the United States and Ireland; and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland.
Born and raised in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, one of fourteen children born to the late Edmond and Sarah (Walsh) Sullivan. Patrick was educated in Ireland, prior to emigrating to the U.S. at 18 – he was so proud of his Irish heritage, as well as his American citizenship.
In 1972, Patrick co-founded the Tipperary Pub in Worcester with his brother Eddy Sullivan, affectionately named after their homeland.
He dedicated over thirty-five years of his career to the Heald Machine Company, where he worked as a painter.
Patrick was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Worcester and the Knights of Columbus in Auburn. He was also a man of deep faith, being an usher/collector and communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn for many years.
He loved tending to and caring for his tomato plants, watching Notre Dame and going to Holy Cross Football games, and, most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate
).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Sullivan's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA – social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com