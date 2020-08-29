Patti A. Kemp, 59OAKHAM/ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Patti A. Kemp, 59, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Holden, and raised in Rutland, she was a daughter of the late Joan (Gibbons) and James Sullivan.Patti graduated from the former St. Peter - Marian High School. She went on to enjoy a long career in medical billing in both Albuquerque, NM and at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. In her spare time she could often be found knitting or participating in the Book Discussion Group at the Rutland Public Library. She was a true New Englander despite her time living in New Mexico. The Cape was 'in her blood' and was her favorite place to be. She found peace and solace by the seashore, and never turned down an opportunity to go to the beach. Patti was also a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots, and sported her game day attire, rooting for her beloved Pats wherever she lived. If it had a Pat's logo on it, she owned it and wore it proudly, and often met fellow fans who identified with her 'home team' spirit no matter the setting.Patti's grandson Matthew was undoubtedly the greatest joy in her life. They were especially close, and the bond they shared was as unique as the two of them. As she loved to tell it, she was the very first to hold him, and her daughter Rachel allowed her the honor of choosing his name. He was, and is, 'Gramma's boy'.She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Rachel Kemp, and her partner Leroy Walker, and beloved grandson, Matthew Kemp of Albuquerque, NM; her two sisters, Susan Adamski and her husband, Michael of Oakham with whom she lived and JoAnn Sullivan of Gastonia, NC; her brother, John Kemp and his wife, Linda of Nassau, NY; her nephews James Rutherford, Brendan Rutherford and his wife Jennifer, Raymond Phillips and his wife Bonnie; and her niece Crystal Dudley and her husband Jeremy. She also leaves her Uncle, Robert Gibbons and his wife Lois of Stafford, VA, as well as many cousins and friends.Patti was a woman of great faith, and a member of St. Patrick's parish in Rutland, MA. She found great comfort in the many visits from Father Jim, and also from the chaplain's visit through the VNA Hospice program.Patti's family would like to thank the wonderful members of her VNA Hospice team, especially nurses Mandy, Sheila, and Deb, as well as Chaplain Nancy. A special thank you goes to Cara, the provider of music therapy through the Hospice program. She helped us forget our worries for a little while, and that is wonderful gift she shared with the whole family, especially when Rachel, Leroy and Matthew were here visiting recently.The family appreciated the attentive care given to Patti by VNA nurse Melissa, and VNA PT Karen, as well as Nancy, and the wonderful staff of UMASS infusion center. who helped Patti during her treatments. Also thank you to Dr. Korets, nurse Paula, and Gabby, who shared Patti's love of the Patriots with 'sports talk' sessions during every office visit.Arrangements are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patti's name may be made to Autism Speaks, Inc., 85 Devonshire Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02109; or to the Rutland Food Pantry, PO Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543.