Paul E. Adamonis, 69
WORCESTER - Paul E. Adamonis, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home after an illness. Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of the late Stanley and Gertrude M. (Mahan) Adamonis, and a graduate of St. Peter's High School, class of 1968.
Paul graduated cum laude from Nichols College in 1973 and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 40 years, retiring a group manager in the Examination Division in 2015. After his retirement, Paul volunteered his time at the Worcester Senior Center where he made many new friends. He cherished the holidays and special occasions with his family and friends.
He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his cousin, Brenda Ljunggren of Shrewsbury; his best friends, Jim and Rosemary Brennen of Framingham; and several cousins in the Worcester area.
Friends are invited to visit with Paul's cousins from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, followed by a procession to St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Paul will be laid to rest next to his parents at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to Nichols College (Women's Ice Hockey Program), P.O. Box 5000, Dudley, MA 01571, or www.alumni.nichols.edu/donate. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019