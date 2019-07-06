|
Paul D. Bannon
PAXTON - Paul D. Bannon, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. His beloved wife, Shirley C. (O'Gorman) passed away in 2010 after 57 years of marriage.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his three sons, David Bannon and his wife, Joan of Hopkinton; Jeffrey Bannon and his wife, Lynne of Sutton and Mark Bannon and his wife, Lisa of Braintree, VT; a brother, Douglas Bannon and his wife, Kaye of Poughkeepsie, NY; and a sister, Jane Bates of Venice, FL. In addition to his wife Shirley, he was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Flynn.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and took particular pride in the accomplishments and travel adventures of each of his seven grandchildren: Kristin, Annika, Keelin, Mallory, Matthew, Christopher and Jonathan.
Paul was a member of St. Columba Parish in Paxton where he resided for the past 50 years. He was active in the community and served his country as a veteran of the US Navy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, July 12 in St. Columba Parish, 10 Richards Ave, Paxton. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery, 261 Richards Avenue, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba Parish or to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 12 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019