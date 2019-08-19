|
Paul E. Barnes, 66
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Paul E. Barnes , 66, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester after battling a brief illness with his family by his side. Paul was born on December 17, 1952 in Ware, MA to the late Charles and Ethel (Orne) Barnes. He was raised in Brookfield, MA and moved to North Brookfield, MA where he lived with his wife Sharon A. (Remillard) Barnes for 43 years.
He is survived by his wife Sharon A. (Remillard) Barnes of North Brookfield; daughter Kristy M. Barnes of West Boylston; daughter Kelly A. (Barnes) Rogers and son-in-law Matthew M. Rogers of West Boylston; granddaughters Olivia N. and Madison L. Rogers of West Boylston; brothers Robert R. Barnes of Brookfield and Carl H. Barnes of West Brookfield; and sister Barbara (Barnes) Edwards of Texas; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister Shirley A. (Barnes) Piechota of Palmer.
Paul graduated from Tantasqua High School in 1970 and advanced his career in computer science over the last 47 years. He was currently employed as a computer systems engineer by Reliant Medical Group in Worcester. He loved traveling and most enjoyed vacationing in Antigua and other Caribbean islands. He was an avid reader and bowler, having belonged to an evening bowling league for many years. He liked playing card games, competing in fantasy football and watching sports, and staying active outdoors. He most loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters Olivia and Madison during weekend visits with Grandpop.
His calling hours will take place on Wednesday (August 21,2019) from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM in the Pillsbury Funeral Home, Old West Brookfield Rd, in Brookfield. A funeral home service will take place on Thursday (August 22, 2019) at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in the Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019