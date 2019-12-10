|
Paul E. Bechard, 95
Worcester - Paul E. Bechard, 95, passed away peacefully in his home. He leaves behind three daughters, Anita Marie Francese of Tamarac, Florida, Rose Marie Bechard-Butman and her husband Charles Butman of Plantation, Florida and Paula Ann Ye and her husband Edward Ye of West Brookfield, MA. His loving wife of 64 years, Rose (Franco) Bechard, predeceased him in 2014. He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Kim Connolly, Nathan Roberts, and Philip Ye. His grandson, Jason Spiro predeceased him in 2018.
Paul was born in Lowell, MA, the son of the late Alice (Boulanger) Bechard and Joseph Bechard of Canada. He was predeceased by 5 brothers Albert, Alfred, William, Harold Bechard and Joseph H.R. Camere, Sr. as well as two sisters Elsie LeClaire and Rita Sylvester. He leaves behind four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Boston University, Paul retired from the United States Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1967 after 22 years of service. He fought in both World War II and the Korean War. He taught in the NROTC unit at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. and was decorated several times during a career which brought him all over the world including Antarctica, the Middle East, Iwo Jima, and Nagasaki, Japan. After he retired from the Navy, Paul worked at Norton Company as a spectrographic analyst until his retirement.
Paul was a man who put faith and family above all else. He enjoyed all types of sports and remained physically active throughout his entire life and took enjoyment in his daily crossword puzzle. We will miss the stories of his youth and his presence in our lives.
Services for Paul will be held on Friday, December 13th from 5:00 p.m.-8 p.m. at Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester, MA with a memorial service on Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial beside his wife will follow at Worcester Country Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul Bechard to the Moringa Memorial Tree Fund to the attention of Barbara Richie, Treasurer, 7826 Beechfern Circle, Tamarac, FL 33321.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019