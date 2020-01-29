|
Commander Paul L. Bennett, (USN (Ret.), 81
PRINCETON - Commander Paul L. Bennett, USN (Ret.), 81, beloved husband of Mary (Henneberry) Bennett, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus.
Born and raised in Boston, Paul was a son of Michael and Mary (Honan) Bennett. Paul earned his bachelor's degree in English from Salem Teachers College and his M.B.A. from Anna Maria College.
Paul was commissioned an ensign in the United States Navy through Officer Candidate School in 1961 and he proudly served his country for almost 28 years. Paul served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, including serving as Commanding Officer of the USS Crockett (PG-88). He was awarded numerous medals throughout his Navy career, including the Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, and the Navy Commendation Medal. During his military career, he went on to further his education by graduating from the Naval War College and earning a master's degree in International Relations from George Washington University. At the time of his retirement in 1989, Paul was serving as the Executive Officer for the Naval R.O.T.C. Program at the College of the Holy Cross.
Paul will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 47 years, Mary; his son, Dan; and a brother, Thomas V. Bennett and his wife Catherine of Melrose. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Michael J. Bennett and D. Frederick Bennett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 in the Prince of Peace Church, 1 Worcester Road, Princeton. Paul will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Cemetery in Princeton at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Major David Connolly Scholarship Fund, c/o Boston College, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 (https://majorconnolly.com/donate). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
