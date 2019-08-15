|
Paul E. Bergin, Jr., 80
Charlton - Paul E. Bergin, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 14th, in his home after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Beverly G. (Hunt) Dam Bergin; his two daughters, Gina Gray of Auburn and Cathy Tomlin and her husband George of Holden; his two step children, Shawn Dam and his wife Sandra of Charlton and Penny Webster and her husband John of Wilford, NH; his brother, John Bergin and his wife Joann of Oregon; his five sisters, Ellen Brigham and her husband Richard of West Brookfield, Marie Miller and her husband Bob of Auburn, Sheila Fanueff of Oxford, Marian Vancelette of Auburn and Martha Sarmiento of Hawaii; his sister-in-law, Cecile Bergin of Grafton; his two grandchildren, Ronnie Bergin and Curtis L'Heureux; 7 step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Bergin and his sister, Frances Bacon. Paul was born in Boston the son of the late Paul E. and Mary G. (Williamson) Bergin. He grew up in Rochdale and served four years in the US Air Force.
Paul was a land surveyor and worked for Moore Surveying in Shrewsbury for many years before retiring many years ago. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and enjoyed watching golf. He enjoyed gardening and was a great handyman-he could fix anything. He loved traveling. Paul was also very proud of his Irish heritage.
His funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 19th, at 11:00am in the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton. Burial will be in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton. Calling hours will be held in the Church on Monday, Aug. 19th, from 9:30 to 11:00am, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton, MA 01507 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019