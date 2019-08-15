Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlton City United Methodist Church
74 Stafford St.
Charlton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlton City United Methodist Church
74 Stafford St.
Charlton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bergin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Bergin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Bergin Obituary
Paul E. Bergin, Jr., 80

Charlton - Paul E. Bergin, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 14th, in his home after an illness.

He leaves his wife, Beverly G. (Hunt) Dam Bergin; his two daughters, Gina Gray of Auburn and Cathy Tomlin and her husband George of Holden; his two step children, Shawn Dam and his wife Sandra of Charlton and Penny Webster and her husband John of Wilford, NH; his brother, John Bergin and his wife Joann of Oregon; his five sisters, Ellen Brigham and her husband Richard of West Brookfield, Marie Miller and her husband Bob of Auburn, Sheila Fanueff of Oxford, Marian Vancelette of Auburn and Martha Sarmiento of Hawaii; his sister-in-law, Cecile Bergin of Grafton; his two grandchildren, Ronnie Bergin and Curtis L'Heureux; 7 step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Bergin and his sister, Frances Bacon. Paul was born in Boston the son of the late Paul E. and Mary G. (Williamson) Bergin. He grew up in Rochdale and served four years in the US Air Force.

Paul was a land surveyor and worked for Moore Surveying in Shrewsbury for many years before retiring many years ago. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and enjoyed watching golf. He enjoyed gardening and was a great handyman-he could fix anything. He loved traveling. Paul was also very proud of his Irish heritage.

His funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 19th, at 11:00am in the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton. Burial will be in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton. Calling hours will be held in the Church on Monday, Aug. 19th, from 9:30 to 11:00am, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton, MA 01507 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Download Now