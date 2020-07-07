Paul F. Bergin, Jr., 78
PAXTON - Paul F. Bergin, Jr., 78, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of Dr. Paul F. and Kathryn G. (Loughlin) Bergin and lived in Paxton with his wife Ann for the last 51 years.
Paul was a graduate of Classical High School, Worcester Junior College and Central New England College where he received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked 37 years as a mechanical engineer at Norton Company in Worcester retiring in 2001. Paul also honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard.
He was a member of St. Columba Church in Paxton, Paxton Council on Aging, Paxton American Legion Post # 306, and the Disabled American Veterans
. Paul led a very active lifestyle, which, among other things included bowling, tennis and golf. In his younger years, he played on several candlepin bowling leagues. In his 40's, Paul got the whole family into tennis. It was at the (Woodlands) Paxton Sports Center, where they met their "tennis family", who are still some of their best friends to this day, and hold so many happy memories. They had many laughs on the court and would often vacation together too. As Paul moved closer to retirement, his interests shifted to the great game of golf. Over the years, he has been a member of the Paxton Golf League, and has played regularly with his buddies at Bed Rock Golf Course, where he scored one of his two lifetime holes in one. Paul also had a lifetime passion for fast cars, which culminated in his restoration of a 1967 Fast Back Ford Mustang from scratch.
Paul was a devoted family man. His wife and children fondly remember their road trips to Georgia, Disney World, Washington DC, touring National Parks out West, and Myrtle Beach.
He truly enjoyed summers spent at York Beach, Maine on the family compound surrounded by the Bergin Clan. He was involved in all of the kid's activities, and enjoyed coaching their teams. Paul was hardworking, could fix almost anything, and at the drop of a hat, was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Paul will be lovingly remembered by wife of 53 years, Ann M. (Perodeau) Bergin; his two sons, John P. Bergin and his wife Carol (Burnham) of Fremont, NH and Patrick Bergin and his wife Melanie (Jackson) of Epping, NH; his daughter, Stephanie A. Champlin and her husband Thomas of Sturbridge; two brothers, Stephen (Linda) Bergin of Quincy and Charles (Leslie) Bergin of Nashua; two sisters, Patricia (Stanley) Matthews of Worcester and Martha Liddy of Holden; two grandchildren, Finley and Rose Bergin; his nieces, nephews and godchildren. Paul is predeceased by his parents, his beloved mother-in-law Aili "Izzy" Perodeau, his brother, Thomas Bergin and brother-in-law, Peter Liddy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, July 9, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers donations will be kindly accepted by Abby's House 52 High St. Worcester, MA 01609 or American Heart Association
at heart.org
. (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Columba's Church in Paxton with interment at Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton. www.milesfuneralhome.com