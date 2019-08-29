Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Paul Berryman


1926 - 2019
Paul R. Berryman, 92

AUBURN - Paul R. Berryman, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 28, 2019 after complications from cancer, at the age of 92. Paul was predeceased by love of his life, Michele M. (Veleno) Morris in 2012.

Born and raised in Roanoke, VA , Paul was the son of Stephen and Lucille (Brown) Berryman. His craftsman skills were demonstrated as Maintenance Manager for Windbrook Acres for many years. Other positions included work at Paul Revere Disability Insurance and as Receiving Inspector for Smith Valve. Paul was a masterful "Jack of All Trades"!

Serving his country honorably in the United States Army at the end of World War II and for several years remained active with the local Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post. An expert golfer, Paul won many tournaments at Pakachoag and Clear View courses. He scored three holes in one, and practiced diligently; he read many instruction books and watched many videos to acquire his skill level. Paul also worked out regularly and as a result, his physical strength and stamina reflected this.

Survived by his daughter, Karen Bradshaw of Worcester, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, Paul was predeceased by his son Paul R. Berryman, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family between the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A funeral Service will be celebrated at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
