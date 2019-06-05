|
Paul E. Besse, 84
Worcester - Paul E. Besse, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Notre Dame Long Term Care. His wife of 55 years, Nancy L. (Swenson) Besse predeceased him in 2012. He leaves two daughters, Renee Vessello and Lynn McPartland; two sons, Glenn and Alan Besse; two brothers- Carl and Philip Besse; two grandchildren, Michael Vessello and Crista Le and her husband Kevin Le; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester, son of Earl and Elizabeth (Chapman) Besse. He graduated from South High School and proudly served in the US Army. He worked as a builder and owned and operated Paul E. Besse Company for many years. He was a member of the Morningstar Lodge A.F & A.M and enjoyed the Cape.
Calling hours will be held at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Nordgren's on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019