Paul W. Bilodeau, 80Oxford - Paul W. Bilodeau, 80, formerly of Wayne Avenue, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Carol A. (Beauregard) Bilodeau who died in 2011. He is survived by three children, John P. Bilodeau and his wife Patricia of Sturbridge, Lynne M. Walls and her husband Steven of Rochdale, and Gene M. Bilodeau of Charlton; his brother, Robert Bilodeau and his partner Kathi Stanton of Worcester; two sisters, Pauline Gasek and Lee O'Brien, both of Sarasota, FL; his sister-in-law, Irene Lovejoy; five grandchildren, Zachary Bilodeau, Colby Bilodeau, Marquis Bilodeau, Brianna Walls, and Nicholas Walls; two great granddaughters, Aria and Talia Martel; and his companion Dianne Ackley. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Louis P. and Beatrice E. (Landry) Bilodeau, and lived in Worcester and Oxford all his life. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School in 1959.Mr. Bilodeau owned and operated J.G. & L. Landscaping Inc. for 30 years. In his retirement, he operated Pep's Landscaping for several years. He enjoyed gardening, reading, going for walks, watching sports and the History Channel, and spending time with his family.A private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams St., Leominster, MA 01453. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.