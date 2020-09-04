1/1
Paul Bilodeau
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. Bilodeau, 80

Oxford - Paul W. Bilodeau, 80, formerly of Wayne Avenue, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Carol A. (Beauregard) Bilodeau who died in 2011. He is survived by three children, John P. Bilodeau and his wife Patricia of Sturbridge, Lynne M. Walls and her husband Steven of Rochdale, and Gene M. Bilodeau of Charlton; his brother, Robert Bilodeau and his partner Kathi Stanton of Worcester; two sisters, Pauline Gasek and Lee O'Brien, both of Sarasota, FL; his sister-in-law, Irene Lovejoy; five grandchildren, Zachary Bilodeau, Colby Bilodeau, Marquis Bilodeau, Brianna Walls, and Nicholas Walls; two great granddaughters, Aria and Talia Martel; and his companion Dianne Ackley. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Louis P. and Beatrice E. (Landry) Bilodeau, and lived in Worcester and Oxford all his life. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School in 1959.

Mr. Bilodeau owned and operated J.G. & L. Landscaping Inc. for 30 years. In his retirement, he operated Pep's Landscaping for several years. He enjoyed gardening, reading, going for walks, watching sports and the History Channel, and spending time with his family.

A private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams St., Leominster, MA 01453. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved