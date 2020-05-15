|
|
Paul Bisceglia, 97
WORCESTER - Paul Bisceglia, 97 of Worcester, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Christopher House from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Paul was born in Mattinata, Foggia, Italy, a son of the late Domenic and Maria Michela Bisceglia. He came to Worcester in 1935 with his family and has lived here ever since. Paul worked for Crompton Knowles as a drill press operator making machine parts for 20 years. He previously worked as a machinist for Persons Majestic and Warner Swasey. Paul was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and helping his neighbors perfect their yard.
Paul's wife of 63 years, Phyllis A. (Entwistle) Bisceglia passed away 10 years ago also on May 11th. He is survived by his daughter, Maria A. Bisceglia of Worcester; his son, Domenic Bisceglia and his wife Tillie of Hopkinton; a granddaughter, Paula Bisceglia of Hopkinton; two brothers, William Bisceglia of Auburn and Anthony Bisceglia and his wife Noreen of Shrewsbury; his sister, Libera Bisceglia of Worcester; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Pat Bisceglia.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Services for Paul will be held privately. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at . To share your thoughts and memories of Paul, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020