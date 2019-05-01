|
Paul C. Bjork, 85
Sutton - On April 30th, Heaven welcomed Paul Bjork, 85, after he slipped away peacefully from this life.
Paul was born January 27th, 1934. He was the only son of Clifford and Martha (Anderson) Bjork. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan (Eagan) Bjork, as well as four children, Beth Bitar of Sutton, Karen Bjork Dischell of Greensboro NC, Jane Bjork of Hopkinton NH, and John Bjork and his wife Danielle of Spencer. He will be deeply missed by his seven grandchildren, Caroline, Adam, Jenna, Madelyn, Eli, Jack, and Andrew. He is also survived by his only sister Marcia Gauvin and her five children and their families.
Paul graduated from Sutton High in 1952. He served several years in the United States Army during the Korean War before being injured. He is a proud alum of Worcester State College where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1973 followed by a Master's of Education Degree in 1981.
Paul worked many years as a teacher in the Auburn School system before retiring in 1997. He spent most of those years teaching physics at Auburn High School where he was affectionately referred to as "The Legend". He believed that every child deserved dignity. His passion for teaching along with his humor and genuine compassion for all of his students made him a favorite among many.
Paul was deeply devoted to his faith and attended daily mass at St. Mark's Church in Sutton for over 25 years. Over the years he served in various roles within the Church including acting as a Minister of the Word, participating in the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults and proudly serving as an Adorer of the Eucharist. He taught Religious Education to High School Students for 30 years at several different parishes and participated for many years in the Solidarity of Our Lady at the College of the Holy Cross.
Paul grew up in Sutton and lived for fifty years in the house that was built by his father on Lake Singletary. He was the Founder and former President of the Lake Singletary Watershed Association. He raised his children on the lake he grew up on teaching them to waterski at a very young age and instilling in them a love of the outdoors. He loved camping with his children and spending his summers on the water. As his children grew he traveled extensively across Europe and Israel, but his favorite vacation spot was in Myrtle Beach. When he wasn't vacationing with his family, he enjoyed spending time in the screen house overlooking the lake with his closest friends, many of whom were friends he had enjoyed so long that they grew old together.
Paul will be sincerely missed by all who knew him, but especially by his dog Oscar, who will deeply miss snuggling on his daddy's lap, which just so happened to be his favorite place of all.
Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, May 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Sutton. Please visit Paul's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019