Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen Lutheran Church
537 Bolton St.
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Blanchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Blanchard Obituary
Paul F. Blanchard, 85

MARLBOROUGH - Paul F. Blanchard, 85, died Tuesday September 17 after a long period of failing health.

He was the husband of Suzanne (Whittemore) Blanchard to whom he was married for 58 years. He was born in Watertown, the son of the late George and Pauline (Fairbanks) Blanchard. Mr. Blanchard worked as a service manager for Coombs Motors in Watertown for 40 years.

He, along with his wife, was an original member of Saint Stephen Lutheran Church in Marlborough and volunteered countless hours at the Marlborough Hospital.

Besides his wife he is survived by a son Jeffrey Blanchard and his wife Lisa of Worcester and two grandsons Christopher and Andrew Blanchard.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Visiting hours at the Short and Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough, will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

(www.shortfuneral.com)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now