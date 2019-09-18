|
Paul F. Blanchard, 85
MARLBOROUGH - Paul F. Blanchard, 85, died Tuesday September 17 after a long period of failing health.
He was the husband of Suzanne (Whittemore) Blanchard to whom he was married for 58 years. He was born in Watertown, the son of the late George and Pauline (Fairbanks) Blanchard. Mr. Blanchard worked as a service manager for Coombs Motors in Watertown for 40 years.
He, along with his wife, was an original member of Saint Stephen Lutheran Church in Marlborough and volunteered countless hours at the Marlborough Hospital.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son Jeffrey Blanchard and his wife Lisa of Worcester and two grandsons Christopher and Andrew Blanchard.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Visiting hours at the Short and Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough, will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
(www.shortfuneral.com)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019