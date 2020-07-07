Paul R. Bottis, Jr., 76
LEICESTER - Paul R. Bottis, Jr., 76, of Leicester, died Friday, July 3, 2020 unexpectedly from complications following heart surgery. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Donna M. (Shivick) Bottis, his daughter Emily J. Calvin-Bottis and her wife Heather of Arlington, his granddaughters, Lena and Isla, his brother John Bottis and his wife Sandy of Worcester, his sisters Joan Gray and her husband Louis of Peoria, Az., Diane Cino of Worcester, Susan Hiitt and her fiancé Ben Bailey of Wayland, and Elizabeth Sanchez of Webster, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Bottis and a brother Michael Bottis.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Paul R. Bottis, Sr. and Lena (Falcone) Bottis and later graduated from North High School and Clark University. He served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Paul began his career as a carpenter with Local #107. He later joined the staff at Clark University, eventually becoming Director of Physical Plant. He retired from Clark after 36 years of service in 2012.
Louis Falcone, Paul's grandfather, passed down cooking and gardening traditions, which Paul in turn shared with his daughter and granddaughters. Paul lived most of his adult life in the family home he built himself on land cultivated with flower and vegetable gardens, fruit trees and vines, and designed to welcome birds and other wildlife. His love of nature observed through game cameras installed around his home can be seen on his YouTube channel: http://tiny.cc/paulbottis
Paul became an avid hunter and fisherman, interests fostered by his father-in-law Tom Shivick, and was a longtime member and former President of the Leicester Rod & Gun Club. Paul was also a devoted golfer whose record included two holes-in-one. He played regularly with friends at several area golf courses both here and in Boynton Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed spending winters during his retirement.
Paul's greatest loves were hosting large family cookouts, traveling the world with his wife, Donna, taking pride in his daughter, Emily, and laughing and playing with his treasured granddaughters, Lena and Isla.
The funeral Mass will be private. There are no calling hours. The family invites family and friends with Covid-19 precautions (masks and social distancing) to attend the burial with Military Honors, in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Leicester Food Pantry, 759 Main St., Leicester, MA. 01524.