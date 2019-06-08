|
Paul B. Bradley, Jr., 62
Clinton - Paul B. Bradley, Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Donna M. (Leger) Bradley; their sons, Paul F. Bradley and Michael P. Bradley, all of Clinton; his siblings, Kathleen Lamb of Clinton; Sheila Vaudreuil & Robert of Holden; and Brian M. Bradley & Adele of Jupiter, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his niece Adele Bradley and nephew, Derek Goodall.
Paul was born in Clinton to the late Dr. Paul B. Bradley & Catherine (Tierney) Bradley. He graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1975 and worked for many years in the warehouse for the Zayre and Ames department stores. A loving husband and proud father, Paul lived every day with courage and pride without complaint. He inspired all who knew him with his strength and resilience through his faith, love and humor. Paul was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, and Third-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus 1701. Paul enjoyed tailgating with family and friends as he cheered on the New England Patriots and was a long-time season ticket holder. Above all, he loved his family and will be forever remembered as a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul B. Bradley, Jr. to: The Adele Marie Bradley Foundation, 61 Pinehill Trail East, Tequesta, FL, 33469-2670, adelemariebradley.org. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 14, 2019