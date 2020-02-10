|
Paul D. Brodeur, 63
Clinton - Paul D. Brodeur, 63, passed away peacefully at Clinton Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 following a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Rose E. (Caccia) Rotti-Brodeur; three children, Justin Rotti of El Paso, TX; Christopher Rotti, and Heather Rotti, both of Clinton; his loving granddaughter Ariana Rotti; siblings and their spouses: Anne Mitchell & Rein Tofer of Danby, VT; Dr. Richard Brodeur & Linda of Naples, FL; Louise Bowlby & Rick of Ballston Spa, NY; Bob Brodeur & Linda of Worcester; nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his canine companion Maddie.
Paul was born in Worcester to the late Henry & Alice (Roy) Brodeur. He graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth High School, Class of 1974 and achieved his professional degree in Electrical Engineering from the Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. While in school, Paul worked alongside his family in business at the former Brodeur's Market in Worcester. He later began his career in Engineering, working for the Digital Equipment Corporation until early retirement. He then began his second career in the restaurant business; purchasing, successfully owning and operating the Clinton Café on Church Street for many years. Most recently, Paul served as a General Manager for several area restaurants including UNO's Pizzeria & Grill, Bertucci's, and the 99 Restaurant & Pub. With a great passion for sailing, Paul was the founder of the Mossy Pond Yacht Club in Clinton, proud owner and Captain of his boat Double Trouble. He too was a devoted fan of Formula One racing and a volunteer flagger at Lime Rock Park and the Montreal Grand Prix. The quintessential DIY repairman, Paul could fix anything and was happy to share his endless talents with family, friends, neighbors, and anyone in need. He loved the game of golf and played as often as he could as a member of the Berlin Country Club. Most of all, Paul was a devoted family man who was happiest in the company of those he loved most. Funeral services are to be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will later be held in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be in the funeral home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul D. Brodeur to: -501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020