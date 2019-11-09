|
Paul F. Brosnihan, 87
Millbury - Paul F. Brosnihan, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5th in Beaumont Nursing Center of Northbridge, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul leaves his wife of 61 years, Mildred C. (Norton) Brosnihan; four children, Paul F. Brosnihan, Jr. of Millbury, Mary E. Lovely and her husband, George of Auburn, Patricia A. Ledoux and her husband, Robert of Grafton, and Timothy M. Brosnihan and his wife, Sarah of Bath, Maine; ten grandchildren, Keagan, Sean, Ryan, George, Meghan, Julia, Patrick, Adeline, Timothy and Benjamin; two great grandchildren, Sage and George; a sister, Dorothy Welcome of Millbury; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, John Brosnihan.
Paul served in the United States Navy for two years before embarking on a career as a middle school teacher in the Worcester Public School Department, where he taught geography and history for 37 years. He was endlessly creative and filled his days with writing, painting, sculpting, and recording his life experiences. He spent many happy summers vacationing with family and friends in Clark Island, Maine. Funny and outgoing, he made new friends wherever he set foot.
Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 12th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the visitation at St. Brigid Church, 59 Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust's Clark Island Project at www.mcht.org Please visit Paul's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019